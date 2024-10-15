Brewing the coffee culture

Celebration of heritage

With October as International Coffee Month, Starbucks Philippines honors the artistry of coffee with initiatives designed to elevate the Filipino experience.

At the recent “Coffee Live,” Kent dela Cruz, Starbucks Philippines 2024 Regional Barista Championship representative, demonstrated the unique pairing of the new blends Starbucks Milano Luna and Starbucks Milano Sole. Inspired by the rich coffee culture, art and design of Milan, these new offerings showcase the same blend interpreted through two distinct roasts: light and dark.

Crafted by master roasters at the esteemed Milano Roastery, Starbucks Milano Luna and Starbucks Milano Sole are a unique pairing of two contrasting cups that embody the duality of tradition and innovation. Starbucks Milano Sole features notes of creamy vanilla custard and sweet pomegranate, while Starbucks Milano Luna celebrates the heritage of Starbucks’ coffee roasting, highlighting bold notes of dark chocolate truffle and roasted black walnut.

These new blends are best paired with a hot chocolate donut and grilled cheese. “When pairing coffee, aside from something sweet, we can also pair coffee with something savory like pasta,” Dela Cruz said.

Meanwhile, Adrian Santos, Starbucks Philippines’ 2023 Latte Art Champion, demonstrated free-form, advanced and art-bar latte creations using the new blends.

“Latte art has always been my passion,” Santos said.

Aside from Milano Sole and Milano Luna, Starbucks Reserve stores will also offer exclusive beverages like Shakerato Bianco, Cold Brew Malt and Classic Affogato.