Boxing experts tell Casimero to shape up

Amid the revelry over Johnriel Casimero’s sensational first-round knockout win in Yokohama over Saul Sanchez, Filipino boxing personages expressed the belief on Monday that the heavy-handed fighter has to shape up.

Moments after crushing his American opponent on Sunday, Casimero downplayed his inability to meet the contracted weight, adding that it was a non-title fight anyway.

Casimero said in a post-fight interview that in the event he fights for a world title, he will go the extra mile in making sure that he makes weight.

The three-division world champion failed to make the contracted 122-pound limit on the eve of his duel with Sanchez. His legions of fans—especially those who follow him on social media—brushed it off and claimed it was not such a big deal.

The fact that Casimero won convincingly more than made up for the slight infraction, they claimed. What they did not know, however, was that his perennial weight woes could affect his image.

Fighting feedback

Two-division world champion Gerry Peñalosa was among those who strongly suggested that Casimero should alter his mind set.

“He needs a strength and conditioning coach, nutritionist and an additional coach and adviser,” Peñalosa told DAILY TRIBUNE.

Peñalosa swears Casimero would become even better if he included somebody who knows the business of boxing.

Casimero knocked down Sanchez twice before the Japanese referee called a halt to the scheduled 10-rounder after a right to the head staggered Sanchez.

Edito “Ala” Villamor, who fought for the world title twice and is now a trainer in Cebu, admitted that Casimero put on a show of force.

“He fought well despite the short time that was given to him to recover but he just needs to focus during training and watch what he eats so he doesn’t bloat,” Villamor said.

“If he still has a goal in mind, he has to focus.”

Another Cebu-based cornerman was even more vocal.

“It was a great performance. He showed a lot of power and he was oozing with confidence knowing that he was capable of knocking his opponent out.”

But Flores believes Casimero has to make major adjustments in the event he gets a call to fight with a world title at stake.

“He’s got to change his attitude because in a world title fight, you have to make weight,” Flores added.

Nonoy Neri, who used to train Casimero, said it was crustal clear that his former ward still packs dynamite on both hands but that’s not enough to bring him to the top.

“He still has it but his opponent didn’t have a gameplan and instead went toe-to-toe.”

Neri added that Sanchez wasn’t a top caliber rival but is simply “class B.”

Asked about a clash with Naoya “Monster” Inoue, regarded as the world’s top boxer pound-for-pound, Neri said Casimero will have to step up to the plate.

“Against Inoue, it would be different because he has to have a real training camp and discipline.”

China-based strategist Rodel Orais also took note of Casimero’s weight woes bit still marveled at the Leyte native’s heavy hands.

“The coaches should monitor the weight but I am impressed because his power is still there,” Orais said.

Reinging International Boxing Federation minimumweight king Pedro Taduran was also blown away but nevertheless pointed out that conditioning is key.

“He is really strong specially in the early rounds but you have to be 100 percent conditioned,” Taduran said.