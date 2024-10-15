Bolts, Ryukyu revisit rivalry

Meralco will face a familiar foe when it clashes with the Ryukyu Golden Kings in the East Asia Super League (EASL) Season 2 on Wednesday at the Okinawa Arena in Japan.

Game time is at 7:40 p.m. with the Bolts looking for another win after a strong start in this prestigious tourney that features the best club teams from Asia.

The Bolts will be oozing with confidence after opening their campaign with a 97-85 win over the Macau Black Bears on 2 October at the Mall of Asia Arena.

But winning against an old foe — the Golden Kings — will not be easy.

Ryukyu is coming off a stunning 87-59 victory over Kai Sotto and the Koshigaya Alphas in the Japan B.League, giving it the extra motivation to cream the Filipino side that is being powered by imports Allen Durham and DJ Kennedy with naturalized player Ange Kouame manning the middle.

Journeyman Victor Law is expected to be Ryukyu’s main option in offense after a double-double game of 24 points and 10 rebounds against Koshigaya.

But Chris Newsome believes that they have what it takes to assert their mastery over the Japanese club, similar to what they did when they posted a 97-88 victory in the previous season of the EASL in Macau.

“We’re here to win. Plain and simple. Last year, it was a test for us to kind of feel what the EASL is all about. This year, we’re coming to win,” said Newsome, who posted 18 points, three rebounds, six assists and three steals in their opening-day victory over the Black Bears.

“We have a lot of guys who are capable of stepping up. We love playing team basketball, everybody chipped in.”

Aside from Newsome, Durham is also expected to be a force to be reckoned with after dropping 18 points and 11 rebounds while Kennedy, who fired 18 markers, is tipped to provide additional firepower.