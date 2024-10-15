SUBSCRIBE NOW
ASM Global joins UN-CTCN as a technology solution provider for climate projects

ASM Global has been officially empaneled as a technology solution provider by the United Nations Climate Technology Centre and Network (CTCN), marking a significant step in the company’s efforts to contribute to global climate initiatives. Through this partnership, ASM Global will leverage its expertise and innovative technologies to support a wide range of climate-related projects, assisting countries and organizations in addressing urgent environmental challenges.

This collaboration highlights ASM Global’s commitment to developing impactful solutions for a sustainable future. By providing cutting-edge technologies and capacity-building programs, the company aims to drive meaningful change and support the global transition toward a greener, more resilient world.

United Nations
ASM Global
UN-CTCN

