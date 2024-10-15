Asian amateur MMA action gets off the ground

Amateur mixed martial arts (MMA) action kicked off on Monday night, with Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) President Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino pledging to help nurture the sport, which will make its debut at the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games (AIMAG) next year in Saudi Arabia.

Tolentino, who heads the newly-established Nasyonal Mixed Martial Arts Pederasyon ng Pilipinas (NMMAPP)—the highest governing body for amateur MMA in the country—organized the inaugural Asian Mixed Martial Arts Manila Open, a three-day competition that began Monday and ends Wednesday at the Grand Ballroom of Marriott Manila.

A total of 88 fighters from 16 Asian countries—including the Philippines, Thailand, India, China, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and Kazakhstan—are competing in 11 weight classes in the event.

“We are very thankful for your overall support, and we will ensure that this amateur sport will be the safest. We’re happy that MMA is part of the 2025 AIMAG program in Saudi Arabia," Tolentino said.

Tolentino also thanked Gordon Tang of Cambodia, Asian Mixed Martial Arts (AMMA) president and Olympic Council of Asia vice president, for choosing the Philippines as the venue for the inaugural open.

Joining Tolentino and Tang on opening night were VIP Director of 9 Dynasty Group Derries Wong, pro fighter Kazuhiro Sakamoto, AMMA Sports Committee Chairman Wang Zuankan, Jiang Longyun, Okada Shie, and NMMAPP Secretary-General Alvin Aguilar.

Competitions are held in the men's traditional 60kg, 65kg, 71kg, 85kg, and 120kg categories, modern divisions of 56kg, 66kg, 77kg, and 96kg, and the women's traditional 60kg and 54kg divisions.

The gold medalists will receive $8,000 each, silver medalists $4,000, and bronze medalists $2,000.