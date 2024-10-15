Asia-Pacific to become world's largest aviation market by 2035

Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime J. Bautista emphasized on 14 October that the Asia Pacific (APAC) region has become one of the fastest-growing aviation markets globally, holding a 32% share of global traffic.

“Projections indicate that by 2035, the region will become the world’s largest aviation market, with over 3.5 billion passengers annually,” Bautista told delegates at the 59th Conference of Directors General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Asia and Pacific Region, held at Dusit Thani Hotel in Lapu-Lapu City, Cebu.

“This substantial market share, combined with optimistic economic projections and strong demographic trends, underscores the region's immense potential,” he added.

Bautista also highlighted the importance of regional collaboration for developing countries like the Philippines. He noted the government’s ambitious proposal of an 87% increase in investment in the aviation and airport sectors.

“This initiative aims to enhance safety and passenger mobility, thereby strengthening national, regional, and international connectivity,” he said.

He further emphasized that for the Philippines, an archipelagic nation with over 7,000 islands, aviation is crucial for connecting communities, providing access to livelihoods, education, and healthcare, and boosting local economies.

As of August 2024, DOTr completed 53 airport projects, a notable increase from 17 in June 2022, demonstrating the country's commitment to improving air transport infrastructure.

"Building on this momentum, we are actively advancing the modernization of our airports through public-private partnerships creating more opportunities for innovation and growth. This September, we initiated a significant step by transferring control of the country's main gateway to a private concessionaire, facilitating the development of a newer, bigger, and better airport in Metro Manila," Bautista said.

The 59th DGCA conference was attended by 306 delegates representing 37 and 11 international organizations.