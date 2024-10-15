ARTIST’S PERSPECTIVE: Arca South Transport Terminal

Ayala Land is set to enhance connectivity and community living in Taguig with the development of the Arca South Transport Terminal, a key feature of its master-planned estate. Spanning 2 hectares and scheduled for completion by the fourth quarter of 2025, the terminal aims to bridge transportation infrastructure gaps while the TCITX (Taguig City Integrated Terminal Exchange) project is underway, contributing to the overall accessibility and liveability of Arca South.

Located along Arca Boulevard, the transport terminal will provide improved commuting options for office workers and residents alike. Operated by Ayala Land’s partner, Interlux Corporation, it will support various modes of public transport, including buses, jeepneys, AUVs, and tricycles. Additionally, the terminal will feature retail spaces, including food and beverage kiosks, to enhance convenience for passengers and visitors.

To ensure a comfortable experience for all users, the terminal will include well-maintained restroom facilities with provisions for persons with disabilities (PWDs) and a dedicated lactation room for breastfeeding mothers.

Further enriching the community experience, Ayala Land will relocate the popular AANI Weekend Market to the transport terminal site, allowing the market to continue offering organic produce, fresh seafood, free-range poultry, and other locally sourced goods while better serving the growing Arca South Estate community. In addition to fresh products, the market will include plants and ready-to-eat meals, making it a vibrant hub for commuters and locals.

With key developments such as residential and office buildings, Landers Superstore, and the Healthway Cancer Care Hospital—the country’s first comprehensive cancer care facility—already completed, the estate’s growth will continue in 2025 with the addition of Ayala Malls Arca South.

At Arca South, Ayala Land integrates essential elements of modern living to enable a complete “live, work, and play” experience for the community. The estate harmoniously combines parks, open spaces, transport systems, retail outlets, leisure activities, residential communities, and commercial hubs to meet the evolving needs of contemporary lifestyles and businesses.