LOOK: Members of the Amihan National Federation of Peasant Women protested in front of the Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) central office in Quezon City to mark the United Nations International Day of Rural Women. The demonstration aimed to raise awareness about the worsening landlessness among peasants, rampant land grabbing, and the displacement of farming families. The protest took place on Tuesday, 15 October 2024. ANALY LABOR











