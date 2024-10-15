All roads lead to Rome for JC Organic Barley

JC, a leading brand in organic health products, is pleased to announce its expansion into Rome, furthering its mission to provide high-quality organic solutions to health-conscious consumers in Italy.

Already well-established in Milan, JC founders Jonathan So and Carlito Macadangdang are excited to extend their offerings to Rome, enhancing access to premium organic products. This expansion represents a key milestone in JC's commitment to promoting healthier lifestyles through natural and organic ingredients.

"Rome is a city steeped in history and culture, and JC is honored to become a part of its vibrant community. The introduction of JC Organic Barley in Rome underscores the brand’s commitment to growth and innovation within the Italian market," the founders shared.

Beyond Italy, JC maintains a strong global presence with branches in Milan, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Switzerland, Canada, Spain, Singapore, Malaysia, Taiwan, and the Philippines.

This international growth reflects JC's dedication to promoting wellness and making organic products accessible worldwide. With a focus on quality, sustainability, and community engagement, JC continues to lead the way toward a healthier future.