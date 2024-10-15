Adamson chases playoff berth

Games today:

(Rizal Memorial Coliseum)

1 p.m. — Perpetual vs Lyceum

3:30 p.m. — Ateneo vs EAC

6 p.m. — Adamson vs Saint Benilde

Adamson University shoots for the last bus ride to the next round against a dangerous College of Saint Benilde in the 2024 Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-Season Championship today at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Opening serve is set at 6 p.m. as the Lady Falcons look to join Pool D leader and previous game tormentor Far Eastern University (FEU) in the playoffs.

Meanwhile, clashing at 1 p.m. are University of Perpetual Help System Dalta and Lyceum of the Philippines University in Pool B while Ateneo de Manila University and Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) meet at 3:30 p.m. in Pool A.

Adamson also seeks to rebound from a painful 25-16, 22-25, 33-31, 20-25, 13-15, defeat at the hands of the Lady Tamaraws despite the 35-point explosion of ace hitter Shaina Nitura last Saturday.

Sporting a 1-1 win-loss record, the Lady Falcons will secure a ticket to the next round-robin phase if they hurdle a winless yet well-rested Lady Blazers in a crucial showdown in tournament backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, GCash, Chery Tiggo, F2 Logistics, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner, R and B Milk Tea and Summit Water.

Saint Benilde bowed to unbeaten FEU (3-0), 17-25, 25-21, 16-25, 19-25, in the three-time NCAA champion’s tournament debut last 6 October.

On the other hand, the Blue Eagles, who are tied with Arellano University with identical 2-1 cards, look to boost their playoffs bid against the winless Lady Generals (0-3).

Ateneo defeated the Lady Chiefs, 25-17, 25-18, 25-18, last Saturday while EAC was swept by San Beda University, 18-25, 23-25, 22-25, in its previous outing.

In the battle of eliminated teams, the Lady Pirates carry a 1-2 slate while the Lady Altas are winless in two starts.

Already through to the next round are FEU, Pool A leader and three-peat-seeking National University (3-0), Pool B’s University of Santo Tomas (4-0) and University of the East (3-1), and Pool C’s De La Salle University (3-0).

The Lady Tamaraws, Golden Tigresses and the second ranked teams in Pool A and Pool C will play in the next phase for the two twice-to-beat quarterfinals advantages at stake.

The Lady Warriors, Lady Spikers, Lady Bulldogs and the second seed in Pool D will dispute the other two quarters incentives in their bracket.