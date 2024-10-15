Aboitiz Foundation powers up last-mile schools

The Aboitiz Foundation is enhancing its commitment to sustainable power and internet connectivity for remote schools across the Philippines through the installation of solar panels. The project aligns with the Department of Education’s 5-point agenda under Sec. Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara, focusing on digital education, infrastructure, and teacher training. By ensuring access to modern educational tools and digital learning resources, this program aims to transform the educational landscape for underserved communities.

A generous $100,000 contribution has been secured to kickstart the implementation of this crucial initiative.

“The AuroraPH Project is not just about solar panels—it’s about empowering schools and communities to thrive in ways that have never been possible before,” said Sabin Aboitiz, Chairman of Aboitiz Foundation. “For many remote schools, access to electricity means finally lighting up classrooms, powering computers, and connecting with the world—providing essential resources that have long been out of reach.”

The pilot phase will be launched in select schools, including Iram II Elementary School in Sitio Mampweng, Old Cabalan, Olongapo City, Zambales, and various schools in Benguet, such as Awing Elementary School, Bakian Guiniawan Elementary School, Naswak Elementary School, Piminggan Elementary School, Marcelo Marques National High School, Daynet Elementary School, and Labney Primary School.