Aboitiz Foundation powers up last-mile schools

The Aboitiz Foundation is enhancing its commitment to sustainable power and internet connectivity for remote schools across the Philippines through the installation of solar panels. The project aligns with the Department of Education’s 5-point agenda under Sec. Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara, focusing on digital education, infrastructure, and teacher training. By ensuring access to modern educational tools and digital learning resources, this program aims to transform the educational landscape for underserved communities.
A generous $100,000 contribution has been secured to kickstart the implementation of this crucial initiative.
“The AuroraPH Project is not just about solar panels—it’s about empowering schools and communities to thrive in ways that have never been possible before,” said Sabin Aboitiz, Chairman of Aboitiz Foundation. “For many remote schools, access to electricity means finally lighting up classrooms, powering computers, and connecting with the world—providing essential resources that have long been out of reach.”
The pilot phase will be launched in select schools, including Iram II Elementary School in Sitio Mampweng, Old Cabalan, Olongapo City, Zambales, and various schools in Benguet, such as Awing Elementary School, Bakian Guiniawan Elementary School, Naswak Elementary School, Piminggan Elementary School, Marcelo Marques National High School, Daynet Elementary School, and Labney Primary School.
“By bringing solar power to last mile schools, we’re not only providing energy but also creating pathways for students and teachers to benefit from technology, ensuring they have the tools to thrive in today’s world,” said Ginggay Hontiveros-Malvar, President of Aboitiz Foundation. “This initiative is key to our mission of fostering inclusive progress and uplifting communities by partnering with our strategic global technology providers.”
For many schools in the Philippines’ most remote areas, the absence of electricity has hindered learning and limited access to essential technology. Aboitiz Foundation’s initiative addresses these challenges by unlocking opportunities for communities that have long been overlooked. The solar-powered systems will not only provide electricity but also enable internet connectivity through services like Starlink, empowering both teachers and students.
Through the AuroraPH Project, the Aboitiz Foundation continues to bridge the gap between technology and education, ensuring that even the most isolated communities have access to vital resources.