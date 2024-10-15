Aboitiz Cup returns to Davao after 24 years

DAVAO City — Young players from all over Mindanao converge at the Tionko Football ground for the two-day Aboitiz Football Cup, the first time in 24 years that the tournament in going to be played in the city.

Scheduled 26 and 27 October, the bootfest is being hosted by Aboitiz InfraCapital and Apo Agua Infrastructura Inc., Aboitiz Foundation Inc., Davao-South Regional Football Association, Coca-Cola Beverages Philippines Inc., and RSA 1 Sports Group.

It is also backed by the Davao-based Aboitiz Power Davao Light and Power Corporation, Therma South Inc. and Hedcor.

“We are excited to host a leg of the country’s longest-running grassroots football league here in Davao City which has always had a special place for the Aboitiz Group,” said Fermin Edillon, Head of Reputation, Davao Light Aboitiz Foundation Inc.

Edillon was joined by Cloyed Masauding, Reputation Management Manager of Apo Agua and Davao South Regional Football Association president Ernie Ortonio Jr.

Cloyd Masauding, Reputation Management manager of Apo Agua also added that the two-day event will feature the “Tapon to Ipon Basta Klaro, Panalo” promo which participants and spectators may have a chance to win products from Coca-Cola.

“All they have to do is exchange 12 pieces of clear PET bottles for a Coca-Cola product during the two-day tournament. Kids and parents are welcomed to join,” Maudiing said.

The tournament, which will be under the supervision of the Davao South Regional Football Association, will have U-18 to U-8 years-old mixed divisions along with Men’s Open and the Women’s Open.

Winners of the Davao Leg, which is the second after Cebu City, will then proceed to the all Championship Finals set next year.