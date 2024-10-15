A fresh take on modern Italian dining

Slice of Italy

Yes, dining at this restaurant will bring you a savory slice of Italy. The Salmon in Squid Ink Risotto not only transports you to the romantic country but also prepares you for Halloween with its edgy color. The creamy dish is made with Italian rice cooked in squid ink broth, roasted salmon and cherry tomato confit.

And speaking of Halloween, Teng said that their menu is adjusted to reflect current events.

“It’s always a surprise every month,” she said.

On a different note, healthy foodies will delight in the “Fall” Mix Salad, a vibrant blend that delivers a satisfying crunch from the pepitas and crisp greens, paired with velvety roasted pumpkin that simply melts in your mouth.

No Italian dining experience is complete without a charcuterie board (fun fact: its origins date back to the Romans and Greeks). For this, Rossini’s Salami Sampler features an enticing selection of assorted Italian meats, accompanied by rich black olives and warm, housemade bread. Each slice of meat is so tender that it requires little more than a gentle nibble

A personal favorite is the Minestrone Soup — a bold and earthy mix of pomodoro sauce, fresh herbs and vegetables. The serving is adequate: not too much that it’s cloying, but not too little to leave you dissatisfied.

Six Napoletana pizzas have also been added to the menu, each a handmade delight. Indulge in the Steak and Potato Pizza, featuring creamy parmesan, rich salsa rosso, tenderloin steak and crispy potato flakes. The Pumpkin Sausage Pizza offers a comforting blend of pumpkin purée, savory Italian sausage and fragrant rosemary, while the Four Mushroom Pizza showcases a mix of creamed truffle, enoki, shimeji, shiitake and king mushrooms, all sprinkled with furikake. The cheese in these pizzas stands out, creating a delicious barrier between the crust and toppings.

For a hearty meal, Rossini’s Braised Short Ribs are sure to impress. This savory dish features tender braised beef ribs drizzled with gremolata sauce, accompanied by sweet potato gnocchi and seasonal vegetables that harmonize beautifully on the plate. The meat is incredibly soft, practically falling apart with each bite.

For the last bites of joy, Rossini Tiramisu and Chocolate Torta offer a sweet finish. The spongy tiramisu awakens your senses with its sharp coffee flavor, while the chocolate torta balances it with sweetness.