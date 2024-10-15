97 QCPD personnel cleared in mandatory drug testing

Quezon City Police District (QCPD) Director P/Col. Melecio Buslig, Jr., on Tuesday reported that 97 of their personnel tested negative for drug use after they conducted a mandatory drug test.

Buslig said the drug test aligns with the Philippine National Police's (PNP) Revitalized Internal Cleansing Strategy, aimed at maintaining a drug-free police force.

The test included newly downloaded personnel, individuals from schooling, and members of the stations’ Drug Enforcement Units (SDEUs) and District Drug Enforcement Unit (DDEU).

The testing took place at the QCPD Grandstand, Camp PMGen. Tomas B. Karingal, Sikatuna Village, Quezon City, where 10 Police Commissioned Officers (PCOs), 85 Police Non-Commissioned Officers (PNCOs), and 2 Non-Uniformed Personnel (NUPs) were tested, totaling 97 personnel.

All specimens tested were confirmed negative for methamphetamine and THC metabolites, based on the results provided by the QCPD Forensic Unit under the supervision of P/Lt.Col. Annalee Palima.

The outcome, Buslig emphasized, underscores the QCPD's unwavering commitment to discipline, professionalism, and accountability in law enforcement.

"By ensuring a drug-free environment within our organization, we reaffirm our dedication in serving the community with integrity and transparency," he said.