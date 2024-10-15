7 suspects in online sellers’ killings nabbed

CAMP OLIVAS, Pampanga

— Seven individuals, including the alleged mastermind, have been apprehended in connection with the brutal murder of online sellers Arvin and Lerma Lulu, who were shot to death in their car in Mexico town recently.

The suspects include Arnold Taylan (the alleged gunman), Arnel Buan (the backrider), Robert Dimaliwat, Rolando Cruz, Jomie Rabandaban, Sancho Nieto, and Anthony Limon, the alleged mastermind. They were presented to the media yesterday at the PRO3 Patrol Hall here.

PRO3 director P/Brig. Gen. Rederico Maranan said the arrests mark a significant breakthrough in a case that has shaken the community, leaving a six-year-old child and a teenage relative traumatized.

“These suspects are considered part of a large gun-for-hire group because they are well-equipped and have similar cases in Nueva Ecija,” Maranan said.

“I commend our policemen for their dedication; we solved this case in 10 days. With the help of CCTV footage and the community, the results were positive,” he added during a media conference.

The investigation, led by the Mexico Municipal Police Station in collaboration with the Pampanga Provincial Intelligence Unit, Regional Mobile Force Battalion, and the 1st and 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Companies, culminated in a two-day operation from 13 to 14 October.

The arrests of Taylan and Buan proved pivotal. Their statements led authorities to the remaining five suspects: Dimaliwat, Cruz, Rabandaban, Nieto and Limon, the alleged mastermind.

Investigators revealed that Limon, also an online seller, had a P13 million debt to the couple, providing a strong motive for the crime.

During the operation, police seized a total of nine firearms, including three 9mm pistols, five .45 pistols, one .22 caliber rifle and one air gun.

The couple, known for their online beauty product business, was shot to death in their car on 4 October 2024. Their six-year-old child and a teenage relative witnessed the incident, leaving them traumatized. The case has sparked widespread concern about the safety of online sellers and the need for greater security measures in the industry.

Maranan reiterated that justice for the victims remains a top priority. He emphasized the importance of addressing the issue of gun-for-hire groups, particularly in light of the suspects’ alleged involvement in similar crimes in Nueva Ecija.

“Our mission to ensure the safety and security of our community remains our top priority. We will leave no stone unturned in our pursuit of justice and accountability for this heinous crime,” he stressed.