WATER UNDER THE BRIDGE: Torres, Robinson move on from spit spat

The controversy that served as a defining moment of the first round of the University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) is now a thing of the past.

In a rare display of unity, University of the Philippines guard Reyland Torres and De La Salle University coach Topex Robinson declared that their “spit spat” is now water under the bridge as they shift their focus on making a strong run in the second round of the men’s basketball event.

Torres said they will no longer dwell on the issue that led to their first loss in Season 87 of this prestigious collegiate tournament.

“I just let it slide,” said Torres during a post-game news conference following their 83-73 win over University of Santo Tomas late Sunday at the Smart Araneta Coliseum.

“For me, what’s important is our team and everybody in it. That issue is already over.”

It is no secret that there’s a simmering feud between UP and La Salle — two of the country’s most powerful collegiate programs who won the UAAP titles in the past three years.

Entering the defining battle, the Fighting Maroons were on the verge of a sweep after posting six straight victories while the Green Archers had a rollercoaster campaign after bowing to University of the East, 71-75, in their first-round encounter.

The Green Archers stepped on the gas early, erecting a 35-15 lead in the early stretch of the second quarter.

But the Fighting Maroons refused to quit as they sparked a sizzling 27-7 rally to tie the count at 42. With the game heating up and emotions rising, Torres claimed that he was spat at by Robinson, prompting the coaches of both sides to clash at center court.

Although cooler heads prevailed, the incident completely changed the complexion of the match as the Green Archers, behind Most Valuable Player Kevin Quiambao, went on to make another run to seal the victory.

With the win, the Green Archers assumed the top spot entering the second round while erstwhile unbeaten Fighting Maroons were relegated to the second spot.

Later on, the UAAP Board issued a “stern warning” to both Torres and Robinson.

“I hope this serves as a lesson to everyone that if you don’t have solid proof, please don’t make accusations because it’s really painful,” said Robinson after the Green Archers’ 77-68 win over the Red Warriors.

“I’ve protected my name for so long. Where I am today, I got here without cheating anyone. I won games because I did the right thing. For you to accuse me of being a bad person… But I forgive you.”

‘For us, of course, we will be respecting that. What happened already happened. It’s time to move on and focus on the second round.’

UP coach Goldwin Monteverde also accepted the decision, saying that their main focus right now is how to regain the title that has been eluding them for the past two years.

“The UAAP already made a decision. Of course, we’ll abide by it. I’m sure, for our part, it’s not an easy decision. They carefully thought about it and discussed it thoroughly,” Monteverde stressed.

“For us, of course, we will be respecting that. What happened already happened. It’s time to move on and focus on the second round.”

He added that the UAAP should do its best to prevent any untoward — or non-basketball related — incidents such as the “spit spat” from happening again.

“I’m very confident that the UAAP would be very strict that incidents such as spitting or something to that effect would not happen again. For me, what’s important is the well-being of the players. Reyland was involved there. Hopefully, it won’t happen again,” Monteverde said.