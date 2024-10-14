Tigresses escape Lady Warriors, sweep SSL pool play

Games tomorrow:

(Rizal Memorial Coliseum)

1 p.m. –- Perpetual vs Lyceum

3:30 p.m. --- Ateneo vs EAC

6 p.m. --- Adamson vs Saint Benilde

University of Santo Tomas (UST) roared back from two sets down for a reverse sweep of University of the East (UE), 23-25, 23-25, 25-14, 25-17, 15-9, to stay unbeaten in Pool B of the 2024 Shakey’s Super League Collegiate Pre-season Championship Sunday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Angge Poyos took over in the fifth set, banging in crucial hits as the Growling Tigresses pulled away early to complete a four-game sweep of the opening pool stage and build momentum heading into the next round.

The sophomore winger scored eight of her game-high 28 points in the deciding frame including the match-clinching spike from the left corner to finish off the erstwhile undefeated Lady Warriors in the thrilling two-hour, 27-minute match in the tournament backed by Shakey’s Pizza Parlor, GCash, Chery Tiggo, F2 Logistics, Peri-Peri Charcoal Chicken, Potato Corner, R and B Milk Tea and Summit Water.

“We just stuck with the system and listened to the instructions of the coaches. We were also able to regain our communication and enjoyment in the third, fourth and fifth sets,” said Poyos, who smashed in 25 attacks and three kill blocks.

“All of those were big factors in getting this win.”

Regina Jurado added 15 points while Jonna Perdido finished with 14 markers for UST, which halted UE’s three-game romp.

Poyos went on a tear at the start of the deciding frame, scoring four hits in the Tigresses’ hot 5-0 start.

The Lady Warriors tried to push back with Casiey Dongallo scoring a kill to cut their deficit to three, 11-8, only for UST to answer with three straight points punctuated by a Jurado attack.

Dongallo saved a match point but it was too late as Poyos fired back to seal the deal.

Jelai Gajero and Dongallo paced UE with 14 points each and a combined 27 kills while KC Cepada had 11 markers.

The Tigresses will battle Far Eastern University and the second ranked teams in Pool A and C in another round-robin play for one of the two twice-to-beat quarterfinals advantages at stake. The Lady Warriors, on the other hand, will play De La Salle University, the top seed in Pool A and second seed in Pool D in the next round.