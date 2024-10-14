The Turf Company partners with Hann Reserve at New Clark City

The Turf Company has announced a 10-year partnership with Hann Reserve to provide comprehensive golf course maintenance solutions and allied services.

Hann Reserve, located in the 450-hectare deluxe property development at New Clark City in Tarlac, is home to the largest and most luxurious integrated golf resort in the Philippines.

As the country's leading distributor of Toro irrigation systems, superior golf course application products, vehicles, and Club Car golf carts for over three decades, The Turf Company brings a wealth of expertise to the partnership.

Turf and Toro have been industry partners for 35 years, since The Turf Company's founding in 1989.

As the resort’s official supplier, Turf will provide the following products, services and solutions:

• Toro Golf Course and Landscape Irrigation Products

• Toro Golf Course Maintenance Equipment

• Toro Vista VIP Shuttles

• Toro Utility Vehicles

• Toro Center of Excellence, training faciltiy.

• Club Car Golf Carts and Utility Vehicles

In adition to these, Juanchit Jose, president of The Turf Company, shared that they will also provide the latest, sustainsble focused and most innovative products such as 100% new technology of Toro including electric and hybrid equipment.

The agreement was officially signed by (from left) Brian Joseph Reyes, Hann Reserve’s Project Oversight Director; William Stelton, Chairman, The Turf Company; Neki Liwanag, Hann Reserve’s Vice President for Real Estate and Property Development; Juanchit Jose, President, The Turf Company and Richard Walne, Managing Director APAC, The Toro Company.

The much-awaited Hann Reserve is conceived to offer an unparalleled experience for both foreign and local tourists. It boasts of three exceptional golf courses designed by acclaimed players-designers. Furthermore, Hann Reserve's player development facilities will be the first and only in the Philippines to be affiliated with the PGA of America. Currently, the Nicklaus course is being shaped and installation of irrigation systems has started.

Hann Reserve is a project of Hann Development Corporation, a subsidiary of Hann Philippines Inc. Hann Reserve will also be home to the renowned Banyan Tree Hotel and InterContinental Hotel. Soon to rise are Sofitel Clark, Emblems Clark, The Luxury Collection, and The Westin; premium villas and residences.

There will also be a world-class casino, the best in dining, entertainment and luxury retail and many other excellent facilities for guests to enjoy. Surrounding the community will be mix of lifestyle commercial centers, international school, and a 10-hectare curated public park.

Hann Reserve will be New Clark City’s iconic development, a model for sustainability and eco-tourism that celebrates the local environment, culture, heritage and community.