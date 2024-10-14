Spanish Acciona Energia to develop Cebu 615-MW solar project

Spanish energy developer Acciona Energia confirmed on 12 October 2024 its plan to develop a 615-megawatt solar power project across three local government units (LGUs) in Cebu. The commitment was announced during the Cebu Rising: Transforming Growth with New Infrastructure, Water, and Renewable Energy forum, organized by the Spanish Embassy and La Cámara, a network of Spanish Chambers of Commerce.

Cebu Governor Gwendolyn Garcia, who spoke at the event, confirmed the project, with mayors of the involved LGUs—Daanbantayan Mayor Sun Shimura, Dumanjug Mayor Gultiano Gica, and Toledo City Mayor Marjorie Perales—echoing her statements in an exclusive interview with DAILY TRIBUNE.

Acciona Energia’s Business Development Director for Southeast Asia, Ignacio Domecq, shared details of the project, which includes a 314.5MW facility in Barangay Canlumampao, Toledo City, a 155.4MW plant in Barangays Calaboon and Camboang, Dumanjug, and a 150MW plant in Barangay Talisay, Daanbantayan.

Garcia emphasized the Provincial Government's partnership in these ventures, assuring that the Capitol will facilitate talks with landowners to ensure the project's smooth progress.