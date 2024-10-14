South Korean faces deportation over illegal drugs

The Bureau of Immigration (BI) on Monday reported the arrest of a South Korean national wanted for his involvement in illegal drugs in Seoul, South Korea.

BI commissioner Atty. Joel Anthony Viado identified the arrested fugitive as Choi Sol, a 40-year-old male who was apprehended last 4 October at the BI main office in Intramuros, Manila.

Officers from the BI Fugitive Search Unit, who had received information about Choi’s whereabouts inside the bureau, apprehended him while he was at the BI headquarters premises.

Due to his overstay as a tourist, Viado said that Choi will be deported soon for being an undesirable and foreign fugitive.

The BI chief revealed that Choi was also the target of an Interpol red notice two years ago following his indictment by a Korean court for breaking the nation’s drug control laws.

In August 2022, a district court in Cheongju City, South Korea, allegedly issued an arrest warrant against him.

According to the South Korean authorities, Choi has been involved in a conspiracy with other suspects since 2022 to run a Telegram chatroom that was used to sell and advertise the public sale of illegal narcotics, such as hemp cartridges and cocaine.

It is estimated that the suspects’ drug-dealing activities brought them profits of over 10 million won, or over US$7,000.

Choi is now an undocumented alien facing immediate deportation since the South Korean government has already revoked his passport.

While the deportation against Choi is in process, he is currently detained at the BI Warden Facility in Camp Bagong Diwa, Taguig City.