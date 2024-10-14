South African caught with ₱42M of drugs at NAIA

A 31-year-old South African national was arrested at Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 on Saturday night, 12 October, after authorities discovered 6.2 kilograms of suspected methamphetamine, or "shabu," hidden in his luggage. The drugs, concealed with black tape, have an estimated street value of P42 million.

The arrest was carried out by the Philippine National Police Aviation Security Group (PNP AVSEGROUP) and the NAIA Inter-Agency Drug Interdiction Task Group. The suspect was charged with violating Republic Act 9165, the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002. The seized drugs are currently under the custody of the NAIA-IADITG Operations Center for documentation.

PBGen Christopher N. Abrahano, Director of the PNP AVSEGROUP, praised the operation, stating, "This successful operation is a result of our strong collaboration and commitment in keeping our airports drug-free. The vigilance of our personnel will always be a top priority to ensure the safety and security of the public."