SoKor deporting 2 runaway OFWs

Two Filipina caregivers, who participated in Seoul’s pilot program in support of its aging population and low birthrate crises, are set to be deported after they left their workplace without permission last month, according to South Korea’s Ministry of Justice.

The ministry confirmed the deportation after the two workers violated Korea’s Immigration Control Law by disappearing from their accommodations in mid-September following the Chuseok holiday.

They were employed under the initiative aimed at introducing foreign care workers to assist in South Korea’s aging population and low birthrate crises, along with 98 other workers.

A ministry representative said the workers may be permanently barred from reentering South Korea.

“Whether they should be on the list of people barred from entering the country is currently under review. In principle, those who are deported are restricted from obtaining a Certificate for Confirmation of Visa Issuance,” the representative said.

The length of the potential reentry ban was not disclosed, but the ministry indicated that it could last for several years, after which the workers may have to undergo additional screenings if they seek reentry.

The two Filipinas were arrested in Busan on 4 October. They were found to be working for a new employer at an accommodation facility in the port city’s Yeonje District.

“They were apprehended at their new place of work and brought to immigration authorities in Busan,” said Bernard Olalia, undersecretary for licensing and adjudication at the Department of Migrant Workers (DMW).

While officials from the Korean Ministry of Employment suggested that dissatisfaction with the payment system may have prompted the caregivers to leave their employers, DMW Secretary Hans Cacdac claimed overwork was the reason for their departure.

Despite the incident, the agency continues to coordinate with its Korean counterpart to improve the program, he said. The DMW said the case involving the two Filipinas was an “isolated incident” and would not affect the program.