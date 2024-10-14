Smart and TNT warn customers against fake SIM registration portal scam

Mobile services provider Smart Communications, Inc., along with its value brand TNT, has warned subscribers about spurious text messages urging subscribers to re-register their SIM in fake SIM registration portals.

In their latest public advisory, Smart and TNT bared this new modus of scammers, whose message often comes with a link that leads to a phishing domain imitating the SIM registration portal of Smart.

“Smart did not send these messages. These messages are phishing attempts aimed at stealing your personal information,” the telco said in its advisory.

“Smart clarifies that there is NO NEED to re-register your Smart or TNT SIM if you have successfully registered it before. Please disregard any message asking you to register again.”

Smart and TNT also remind the public that their official SIM registration portal is https://simreg.smart.com.ph.

Customers are encouraged to report incidents of text scams and phishing messages, among others, via the Smart and TNT public reporting portal called HuliScam at www.smart.com.ph/huliscam .

The HuliScam portal complements the new and more advanced network firewall that the PLDT Group had recently activated to block malicious messages from passing through its network, providing customers a safer and more secure mobile lifestyle.