Senate seeks Quiboloy’s appearance

The Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality has officially asked the courts to allow detained pastor Apollo Quiboloy to be physically present at its upcoming hearing.

In separate letters dated 14 October, Senator Risa Hontiveros, the panel chair, asked Pasig City Regional Trial Court Branch 159 Presiding Judge Elma Mendoza Rafallo-Lingan and Quezon City Regional Trial Court Branch 106 Presiding Judge Noel Parel to allow Quiboloy to attend the Senate hearings.

“In view hereof and by virtue of the standing arrest order issued by the Senate to Apollo C. Quiboloy, the committee respectfully and formally requests your Honor to allow Mr. Quiboloy to appear before the committee on the above-stated date and time,” the letters read.

The Senate panel is set to continue its probe into Quiboloy’s alleged crimes on 23 October, nearly half a year after its last hearing on the matter.

Quiboloy is currently detained at Camp Crame in Quezon City following his arrest in September after months in hiding.

He was ordered arrested by the Davao Regional Trial Court along with five others identified as Jackielyn Roy, Cresente Canada, Paulene Canada, Ingrid Canada and Sylvia Cemañes on sexual abuse charges.

The Kingdom of Jesus Christ founder and leader is also charged with violation of the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation, and Discrimination Act and qualified human trafficking.