PLDT unit finds HK data partner

Improvement works are underway to enhance local data center services and meet growing demand after VITRO Inc., the data center arm of PLDT Group, formalized its partnership with Hong Kong-based HGC Global Communications Limited.

HGC has officially joined the VITRO Partner Network (VPN), a strategic alliance of carriers, system integrators, and tech companies, allowing partners to integrate VITRO’s advanced infrastructure into their solutions.

The partnership extends HGC’s presence to VITRO Sta. Rosa, is the largest hyperscale-grade data center nationwide, boosting HGC’s ability to offer services to businesses while providing connectivity and telecom services to hyperscalers and enterprises co-located there.

“We warmly welcome HGC to VITRO Sta. Rosa’s telco ecosystem and the VITRO Partner Network,” Gary F. Ignacio, chief commercial officer of VITRO Inc. indicated.

Unlocking opportunities

“This strategic partnership will unlock new possibilities for VITRO and expand our reach through HGC’s global network,” he added.

By combining their strengths, the partnership enables HGC to expand its data center connectivity and strengthen its position in the Philippines’ growing tech and digital infrastructure landscape.

On the other hand, VITRO’s integration with HGC’s global network enhances connectivity options for colocation customers, empowering ISPs, hyperscalers and enterprises to expand their global reach.

HGC’s commitment to exceptional service has made it the preferred network operator for carriers worldwide.

“By leveraging VITRO’s state-of-the-art infrastructure, the partnership will gear us towards delivering the same quality of service that HGC offers globally,” Michael De Castro, First VP of in-country Project Investment, International Business of HGC, and President of DWIC, said.