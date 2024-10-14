Pinay caregiver, 73, dies

A 73-year-old Filipina, Luisa Santos, tragically lost her life in Tampa, Florida, after being struck by a falling tree in the aftermath of hurricane "Milton."

The incident underscores the devastating impact of the storm, leaving the community in mourning for a beloved member.

The Filipina, an operator of Oakland Manor Assisted Living, was clearing debris around the facility to protect other residents under her care when the accident happened.

Santos’ husband recalled that she was cutting a branch when a large limb fell on her, resulting in her death. The incident happened on what was supposed to be the birthday of the Filipina.

Wendy Tantozo, daughter of Santos, shared that she had been up all night during the height of the hurricane to ensure the safety of the senior citizens at Oakland Manor.

The Philippine Embassy in Washington, DC, through Consul Jahzeel Cruz, said they are in touch with Santos' family and are awaiting instructions from her relatives.

Hurricane "Milton" hit land as a Category 3 storm with winds reaching 120 mph on the night of Wednesday.

The storm has claimed at least 16 lives, and millions remain without power, according to reports.