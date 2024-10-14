Philippines thrashes Tajikistan for King's Cup bronze

The Philippine national men's football team clinched the bronze medal at the 50th King's Cup, defeating Tajikistan 3-0 at the Tinsulanon Stadium on Monday evening.

The victory avenged a previous loss to Tajikistan in the bronze medal match of the Merdeka Cup last September.

It also marked the first for Philippines head coach Albert Capellas since taking over the position in September.

After a scoreless first half, Gerrit Holtmann opened the scoring in the 47th minute. Jefferson Tabinas added a second goal in the 58th minute and Holtmann assisted Zico Bailey for the final goal in the 62nd minute.

The King's Cup tournament serves as a warm-up for the ASEAN Mitsubishi Electric Cup, which begins on 8 December 2024.