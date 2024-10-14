Pasig City employees told: Avoid partisan politics

Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto on Monday reminded city hall employees not to engage in any partisan political activities in connection with the 2025 local and national elections.

“Just a reminder to our city hall employees and civil servants — whether permanent or casual employees, do not engage in partisan political activities,” Sotto said during the weekly flag-raising ceremony.

The mayor, who is now seeking reelection for his third and final term as local chief executive, said it is one of his advocacies as a mayor to steer the bureaucracy away from patronage politics.

“Personally, it is one of my advocacies to steer the bureaucracy and the local government away from politics,” Sotto said.

He also cited that hundreds of city hall employees who have been serving for more than 10 years have been regularized under his term.

“Besides leveling up the capacity building development of our bureaucracy, it is part of our mission to protect city hall workers. We just implemented a mass regularization program so that our city hall employees will have security of tenure,” Sotto said.

“Whether it is in favor of me or not, but that’s not the point here, just do your jobs well and always adhere to our code of ethics. Do not also forget the reminder to us by the Civil Service Commission, and to strictly follow what is stated in the law,” he added.

Sotto also instructed the personnel of the city peace and order department, as well as the city’s clean and green unit, to remove campaign materials posted in public places.

“If you see any tarpaulins and other campaign materials, remove them. It’s not yet a campaign period,” he said.