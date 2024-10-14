P5.5M for swine repopulation project

The Department of Agrarian Reform (DAR) on Monday said the Bantonan Community Development Cooperative (Bacodeco) in Barangay Bantonan, Albay province is set to benefit from a P5.5-million community-based swine repopulation project, following the recent inauguration and turnover of a newly constructed bio-secured and climate-controlled finisher operation facility.

The project, made possible with the assistance of the DAR Provincial Office (DARPO) Albay, is part of the Department of Agriculture’s (DA) Integrated National Swine Production Initiatives for Recovery and Expansion program. The initiative aims to accelerate the recovery of the swine industry from African swine fever (ASF) and revitalize the sector.

As a key commitment of President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., the program underscores the government’s efforts to assist farmers and fisherfolk, ensuring improved productivity and income. The project’s scope includes calibrated hog repopulation, the establishment of modern swine farms, and the facilitation of easy access to insurance and credit services for hog farmers. These efforts are designed to boost swine production and ensure a steady supply of pork and pork products in the country.

Provincial Agrarian Reform program officer Maria Eugenia M. Alteza congratulated Bacodeco, the designated agrarian reform beneficiary organization and expressed gratitude to the DA for selecting the cooperative as a project recipient.

“I see a bright future ahead for Bacodeco. Your cooperative is on the path to progress,” Alteza said.

She also acknowledged the significant role of the Quipia Agrarian Reform Beneficiaries Cooperative, led by chairperson Shariza Shaika M. Requiero, for serving as a “big brother” to Bacodeco in guiding the project’s implementation.

Chief Agrarian Reform program officer Chito Molina of DAR-Albay highlighted the importance of inter-agency collaboration in helping farmer organizations thrive.

Bacodeco chairperson Bertito M. Laganson, visibly moved during the event, expressed deep gratitude to the involved agencies, emphasizing the importance of the opportunity the project provides.

“We are very thankful to DAR. We hope to sustain this project,” Laganson said.