‘Musical Theater Rave’ adds second night, opens to younger audience

StageDoor by GMG Productions adds a second night to the Musical Theater Rave, now set for 26 and 27 October at the Globe Auditorium, Maybank Performing Arts Theater in BGC. Due to high demand, the event will extend to a second night, with the encore now open to attendees aged 12 and up, offering a broader audience the chance to join the Broadway-inspired celebration.

Carlos Candal, GMG Productions’ chief executive officer, said: “The response to this event has been nothing short of phenomenal. We’ve always aimed to create a community where musical theatre lovers can feel at home, and seeing how well this rave was received has been incredibly rewarding. Adding a second night was an easy decision — this is a celebration for everyone, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring this unique experience to even more fans.”

Musical Theatre Rave: Encore will feature beats from DJ Daddy A, spinning an electrifying mix of Broadway hits, Disney favorites and musical classics that will keep theater lovers dancing throughout the night. Attendees can also look forward to special live performances, adding another layer of excitement to the event. Fans are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite musical theater characters, with costume and lip-sync contests offering the chance to win exciting prizes.

The second night on 27 October will welcome attendees aged 12 and above, with ticket prices at P1,500 for adults (including two complimentary drinks) and P999 for juniors (no complimentary drinks). A special Family Bundle (two adults + two juniors) will also be available for P4,500.