MNLF transformation in full swing

LAMITAN CITY — The 101st Infantry Brigade, in collaboration with the Office of the Presidential Adviser on Peace, Reconciliation and Unity (OPAPRU), and local government agencies, officially launched Phase II of the MNLF Transformation Program (MNLF TP).

The event was held at Datu Dizal Cultural Center in this city on Saturday. The initiative aims to support the reintegration and socio-economic transformation of former MNLF combatants, continuing the province’s pioneering role in peace and development.

Phase II of the MNLF TP includes the rollout of security papers, orientation on the Cash-for-Work Program, and PhilHealth registration. These are key steps in empowering former combatants to rebuild their lives and contribute to their communities.

The event was graced by the presence of key leaders and stakeholders, underscoring the collaborative spirit driving the program.

Among the key speakers were Lamitan City Mayor Roderick H. Furigay, who delivered the welcome remarks, and Retired Col. Abdurahman T. Jhovel of the GPH-MNLF, who imparted a message of solidarity.

In his remarks, Brig. Gen. Luzon emphasized his support for the success of the government’s program.

“The MNLF Transformation Program is one of the line of efforts of our brigade and we continuously affirm our commitment to the success of the program,” Luzon said.

The event also marked the endorsement of around 250 newly-profiled combatants from Basilan.

The issuance of security papers and the verification of civil status, including the National ID, are essential for former combatants to access government benefits and opportunities.

These steps are integral to the broader goals of the MNLF TP, which has already achieved the verification of 1,996 firearms and the socio-economic profiling of 1,963 combatants, reaching 98 percent of OPAPRU’s target.

The program’s significance was further highlighted by Retired Brig. Gen. Buenaventura C. Pascual, Chairperson of the GPH Management Committee, who delivered the closing remarks.