Meralco wants first crack at nuke

As it races to become an industry pioneer, the Manila Electric Company (Meralco) tapped the expertise of South Korea’s Samsung C&T Corporation Engineering & Construction (Samsung C&T) for a potential pilot nuclear power plant demonstration in the country.

Meralco executive vice president and COO Ronnie L. Aperocho and Samsung C&T president for Global Operations Jungwook Kim signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) during the Philippines-South Korea Business Forum last week.

Under the MoU, Samsung C&T will actively participate in large nuclear power plant and Small Modular Reactor (SMR) project construction.

Meralco and Samsung C&T will collaborate on technical design, nuclear technology capabilities, regulatory frameworks, the energy landscape, and necessary grid infrastructure.

For Meralco chairman and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan, the partnership will also help the company deliver a “safe and secure adoption of this next-generation technology.”

Ultimate goal

“We remain focused on our ultimate goal of ensuring energy security and achieving sustainable and inclusive growth in the Philippines,” Pangilinan said on Monday.

Samsung C&T brings its extensive experience as an international construction company with strong nuclear expertise to the partnership, which aligns with recent efforts by the Philippines and South Korea to conduct a feasibility study on reviving the Bataan Nuclear Power Plant.

At the same Business Forum, Meralco also signed a separate MoU with Doosan Enerbility Co. Ltd. to explore the deployment of SMRs to help meet the country’s growing power needs.

SMRs, which can generate up to 300 megawatts (MW) of power, offer a larger capacity compared to micro-modular reactors, which typically produce up to 10 MW.