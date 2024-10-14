Marcos accepts Napolcom chief's resignation

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. accepted the resignation of Edilberto Leonardo as commissioner of the National Police Commission (Napolcom).

Leonardo filed his letter of resignation from the commission on 4 October.

In a letter to newly-minted Interior Secretary Juan Victor Remulla dated 8 October, Executive Secretary Lucas Bersamin said that Leonardo’s resignation is accepted as “effective immediately.”

The former Napolcom commissioner is being linked to the killing of Wesley Barayuga, a former Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office board secretary, and three Chinese drug convicts inside a Davao prison in 2016.

Meanwhile, Malacañang Palace said that it will support the filing of criminal and administrative charges against Leonardo but will “leave the decision to file entirely to the (Department of Justice) or Ombudsman.”

The Palace added that the government is considering individuals to replace Leonardo in the Napolcom and will make the announcement at the proper time.