Loyzaga highlights disaster concerns at int’l conference

Environment Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga on Monday emphasized the role of media practitioners in disaster risk reduction strategies to safeguard lives and livelihoods.

Loyzaga made the statement as she welcomed local and foreign journalists to the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR) 2024 at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC).

“The start of what we hope will be a fruitful and constructive partnership comes at a crucial chapter in the Asia-Pacific region’s journey toward resilience, as we gather for the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference on Disaster Risk Reduction 2024, which officially begins tomorrow,” Loyzaga said.

She noted that hosting the APMCDRR aligns with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to enhance disaster resilience among Filipino communities, as local government units invest in disaster risk reduction strategies.

“With the theme, ‘Surge to 2030: Enhancing Ambition in Asia-Pacific to Accelerate Disaster Risk Reduction,’ the ministerial conference aims to provide LGUs with a platform and network to advance their efforts in reducing disaster risks through knowledge sharing, best practices, and access to innovative financing,” Loyzaga said.

She pointed out that media’s main role has always been to shape public awareness and understanding for informed decision-making.

She said the media will serve as the bridge between what happens within the conference halls and “how the public, both in the Philippines and globally, understands the urgent need to intensify our efforts to protect lives and livelihoods.”

“We are counting on you to convey this sense of urgency and to inspire action beyond these walls. Disaster risk reduction and resilience building is a whole-of-society endeavor,” she said.

“We need everyone to understand, especially our local governments, that disaster risk reduction is a developmental journey. It is an investment in evidence-informed decision-making for prevention and pre-disaster recovery planning, as much as it is for emergency response,” she added.

She said that the world wants to know the strategies being crafted to address the most pressing risks in the region, from natural hazards such as tropical cyclones and earthquakes to man-made ones like technological events and the consequences of environmental degradation.

“You will witness collaboration between governments, international organizations, academia, civil society, the private sector and communities — each playing a critical role in meeting our disaster risk reduction goals by 2039,” Loyzaga said.

With over 4,000 participants from 69 countries convened by the United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction, the event marks the Philippines’ maiden hosting of the conference, reflecting the UN agency’s recognition of the significant progress the country has made in disaster resilience.