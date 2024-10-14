Local brewery goes green via solar power

Engkanto Brewery has equipped its brewing facility in Carmona, Cavite with a 97.09 kW solar panel system, installed by AboitizPower Distributed Renewables Inc. (APx).

Ian Paradies, founder of Engkanto Brewery, emphasized the company’s dual commitment to quality brewing and environmental sustainability.

“We believe that embracing renewable energy is not only beneficial for the environment but also sets an example for other businesses in the craft beer and manufacturing industries,” Paradies said.

Reducing carbon footprint

The solar energy system is projected to generate 130,293 kWh in its first year, and about 2.6 million kWh over its 20-year contract, significantly reducing the brewery’s carbon footprint.

The project began construction earlier this year and became fully operational by the second quarter.

James Byron Yu, first vice president and head of Retail of AdventEnergy, noted the collaboration’s impact. “Together, we are enhancing operational efficiency and championing sustainability in the craft beer industry,” Yu said.

Moving forward, Engkanto and APx stand committed to exploring further renewable energy opportunities, aiming to inspire a broader shift toward sustainable practices in the local craft beer sector.