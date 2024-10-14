Liana Castillo gives Gen Z twist to classic hit ‘Umaambisyon’

Sparkle artist Liana Castillo brings a fresh and upbeat twist to the classic song “Umaambisyon,” originally popularized by her fellow Kapuso singer Yasmien Kurdi. Liana’s version transforms the track into a fun and catchy anthem about a guy trying to win a girl’s attention.

“The song is a revival of Yasmien Kurdi’s classic hit. The original version, composed by Kedy Sanchez, tells the story of a guy with a crush. I hope everyone likes this new track and that they jive, dance, and sing along with it,” Liana said.

The Clash Season 5 finalist’s sophomore single, “Umaambisyon,” follows the playful theme of her debut single, “Bebegurl,” under GMA Music. This latest track explores the world of teen crushes and puppy love.

The song quickly gained traction upon its release on 4 October, debuting at the fifth spot on iTunes Philippines. Liana Castillo’s “Umaambisyon” is now available on all major music streaming platforms worldwide.