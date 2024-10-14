Lacuna urges residents: Avail ‘Kalinga’ service fair

The tandem of Manila Mayor Honey Lacuna and Vice Mayor Yul Servo told Manilans to watch the launching of the “Kalinga sa Maynila Service Fair,” a caravan that will be traveling to various barangays to provide basic services to the residents.

Lacuna said the service caravan will be providing the kind of basic services that Manila residents usually seek when going to the City Hall.

“We have separated the services to reach more barangays,” the mayor explained.

With the service fair, Lacuna said the residents need no longer travel all the way to the City Hall and thus save on precious fare, time and effort.

It will be recalled that when she became mayor, Lacuna began her weekly “Kalinga sa Maynila,” a forum with residents where they can seek redress or air their concerns straight to the attention of city officials whom Lacuna brings with her.

In each meeting or “ugnayan,” stalls are put up outside the “Kalinga” venue providing basic services from all the essential departments, bureaus, and offices of the city.

The “Kalinga sa Maynila” service fair will be providing basically, all the same free services given during the weekly forum with barangays.

Among others, the free services will still include medical consultation, Philhealth profiling, free medicines, blood typing, FBS (fasting blood sugar), and electro-cardiogram or ECG, which will be provided for by the Manila Health Department under Dr. Poks Pangan.

The city’s social welfare department headed by Re Fugoso, meanwhile, will provide ID application for solo parents as well as for persons and minors with disability. Replacement of IDs and booklet renewal will also be available.

The Veterinary Inspection Board, meanwhile, will provide free pet consultation, rabies vaccination and deworming.

The Office of Senior Citizens’ Affairs head Elinor Jacinto said OSCA will assist senior citizens with their payout inquiries, application, and replacement of IDs and booklets while the Office of Civil Registry under Encar Ocampo will assist those who have concerns about birth, marriage, and death certificates.

The Public Employment Service Office under Fernan Bermejo will provide a job fair where senior citizens and PWDs may avail of possible job opportunities.