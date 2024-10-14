King makes move for EAC

Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) veteran King Gurtiza is doing everything he can to bring them to the Final Four in Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) men’s basketball tournament.

Gurtiza was at the front lines when the Generals pulled off a 97-86 triumph over San Sebastian College-Recoletos last Tuesday and a 78-70 escape from University of Perpetual Help System Dalta four days later to finish in fifth with a 5-5 win-loss record.

With an average of 17.5 points, 4.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds, 1.5 steals, and 0.5 blocks in two games, the ruler of EAC was crowned as the Collegiate Press Corps NCAA Player of the Week for the period 8 to 13 October, joining a growing list of dribblers in the weekly honors backed by the Philippine Sports Commission, and with Discovery Suites and World Balance.