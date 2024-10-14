Photos

Key leaders discuss APMCDRR at media reception

Key stakeholders of the Asia-Pacific Ministerial Conference for Disaster Risk Reduction (APMCDRR) held a discussion about the event with members of foreign and local media during the media reception at the Philippine International Convention Center (PICC) on 14 October 2024. In photos are United Nations Secretary-General for Disaster Risk Reduction and UNDRR Head Kamal Kishore, National Defense Secretary Gilbert Teodoro, Environment and Natural Resources Secretary Maria Antonia Yulo-Loyzaga, and UNDRR Regional Office for Asia-Pacific Chief Marco Toscano Rivalta. Photos by John Louie Abrina