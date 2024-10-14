Justice Gesmundo warns against AI dependency in legal profession

Supreme Chief Justice Alexander G. Gesmundo emphasized the potential of artificial intelligence (AI) in assisting judges while underscoring the importance of preserving the human elements of justice during his presentation at the 19th Conference of Chief Justices of Asia and the Pacific on 12 October, 2024, in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Speaking on the regulation of the legal profession in the era of AI, Gesmuno highlighted both the opportunities and challenges the technology presents to improve judicial efficiency.

He noted AI's ability to streamline administrative tasks, expedite legal research, and even predict judicial outcomes, citing examples from foreign courts where AI assists in examining evidence and preparing case files.

Gesmundo also discussed the Philippine Supreme Court’s Strategic Plan for Judicial Innovations 2022-2027 (SPJI), which integrates AI-driven programs aimed at enhancing court efficiency and access to justice.

However, he cautioned against overreliance on AI, stressing that while AI can improve processes, it lacks critical human qualities such as empathy, ethical discretion, and adaptability to societal changes.

“Courts should still be populated with human judges if we are to expect that empathy and compassion would still go into the consideration of granting equitable remedies,” he said.

Gesmundo concluded by reaffirming the judiciary’s responsibility to ensure AI remains a tool for efficiency without compromising the integrity and human-centered nature of justice.