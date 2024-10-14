IP bridging investment hubs to the world

As we launched last week the Intellectual Property Regional Development Plan (IPRDP) in Cagayan Valley, the region just propelled itself to a faster path to attract innovation and greater investments.

The IPRDP sets out a framework to unify region-wide innovation efforts and build intellectual property (IP) protection and commercialization capacities across the country.

It is a three-year initiative tailored to meet the distinct IP needs of specific regions in the Philippines, aiming to promote innovation and economic growth. Rooted in collaboration among government, academia and industry, the plan aims to align with broader regional strategies, enhance IP literacy, and foster a culture of innovation.

The IPRDP sets out key activities, such as conducting needs assessments, organizing consultative meetings, and launching regional events to facilitate knowledge sharing and innovation.

Many in the Cagayan Valley rallied in support of the IPRDP, including regional government agencies like the Commission on Higher Education (CHEd), Department of Agriculture (DA), Department of Education (DepEd), Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), Department of Science and Technology (DoST), Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), and the National Economic and Development Authority (NEDA).

From the private sector, the Philippine Chamber of Commerce and Industry (PCCI) has joined hands to fortify our vision. Meanwhile, local educational institutions — Cagayan State University (CSU), Isabela State University (ISU), Nueva Vizcaya State University (NVSU), and Quirino State University (QSU) — have stepped forward as key partners from the academe.

With a growth rate of 6.2 percent in 2023, Cagayan Valley is one of the fastest-growing regions in the country. This growth is just the beginning with the launch of the IPRDP.

The second largest region in the Philippines, Cagayan Valley is rich in natural resources and agricultural potential. Its strategic location along trade routes makes it an ideal place for agro-industrial and manufacturing activities.

The IPRDP for Region II is in line with the Cagayan Valley Regional Development Plan (CVRDP) 2023-2028, which aims to leverage innovation to enhance production sectors, create quality jobs, and produce competitive products.

The CVRDP envisions the region as the gateway to East Asia by 2040. By making the region an innovation hub, we enhance its position as an investment destination and as a critical economic corridor connecting the Philippines to larger markets, promoting homegrown innovations to the world.

Aside from the IPRDP, the expansion of the Innovation and Technology Support Office (ITSO) Program in Cagayan Valley has also set the region’s innovation journey in motion.

Recently, four universities in the region, namely CSU, QSU, the University of Saint Louis (USL), and Saint Mary’s University (SMU), have joined the ITSO Program of IPOPHL. This partnership enhances the academic community’s access to IP services and brings the number of our university partners in Cagayan to six, which includes ISU and NVSU, and our entire ITSO 2.0 network membership to 95.

As ITSO partners, these universities will receive training to better assist their researchers, faculty and external clients in safeguarding and commercializing their IP assets. They will focus on prior art searches, patent drafting and establishing clear IP policies for ownership and revenue-sharing.

The new partners also commit to raise awareness about IP respect and promote IP protection beyond their walls and across the region.

The commitment these universities and our new partners bring to the table is admirable and inspiring, highlighting how understanding IP’s importance could be a first step to foster an environment conducive to innovative and creative talents and realize the region’s more ambitious long-term goals.