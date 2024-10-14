In the spirit of Mia Herbosa’s life

Visual artist Mia Herbosa mounts a solo exhibition, In the Spirit of Things, on view from 11 to 28 October at the Artistspace, located at ground level, Ayala Museum Annex, Makati Avenue corner De La Rosa Street, Greenbelt Park, Makati City.

This is Herbosa’s 16th major art exhibition, and it includes 15 still lifes, six nudes and nine privately commissioned portraits, borrowed from personal collections. There are three scenes from Herbosa’s life in Laguna and Muntinlupa and a small interior of her home in Long Island. New to Herbosa’s oeuvre are two large abstracts, titled 21 and Alabang. There are also three earlier abstracts borrowed from private collectors. The biggest painting in the show is called My Juggernaut Friend, which is a modern portrait of Shaira Luna, catching her in a hidden face selfie at the mirror and showcasing her tattooed arms while wearing a black gown.

The exhibit continues Herbosa’s theme of sharing a type of visual journal of her life as an artist. Herbosa is an artist trained in the French Atelier system. She shuttles back and forth every year between Manila and New York, painting an average of six months in each location. This show marks her 29th year as an exhibiting artist, having had her first one woman show at the Art Walk of old Ayala Museum in 1995.

Born and raised in Manila, then rigorously trained for almost 20 years at the Art Students’ League of New York, she has been blessed to receive coveted awards and art scholarships through the years. Herbosa’s paintings are found in private public art collections. She now holds drawing and painting workshops with a live model at L’Arc en Ciel Gallery Atelier in Ayala Alabang. These are small classes of about 12 and Herbosa critiques art students individually as they progress along, just as she herself was instructed. Her dream is to continue painting, teaching and exhibiting her life as she sees it and evolving her vision and technique to each new stage of life as it molds her and gives her new perspective. She continues to be a sought-after portrait painter in the Philippines with a kind and loyal following.

Artistspace, an art gallery established in 2004, dedicated to the promotion of contemporary visual arts featuring a wide range of styles and media from local and foreign artists, is open daily from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Admission is free. For more information, you may contact Jane Salvador at +63917-8264425 or hello@artistspace.org.ph.