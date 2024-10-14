ICC, WCC brace for UCAL wars

New teams Immaculada Concepcion College (ICC) and WCC Aeronautical and Technology College are expected to become serious threats when the Universities and Colleges Athletic League-PG Flex Linoleum (UCAL) Season 7 unwraps on Thursday.

UCAL chairman Horacio Lim formally welcomed the inclusion of Immaculada and WCC, saying that they expect to have tougher battles ahead as the league formally expanded its membership to 10 schools.

Lim, the former head coach of Mapua University men’s basketball team, said both teams will undergo a three-year probationary period before becoming regular members.

“I see that UCAL is moving forward with the addition of two new schools. I think their basketball programs are very good as well and they will give other schools a real challenge,” Lim said during the league’s official press launch on Monday hosted by Diliman College.

“I'm also glad that the other eight schools are improving. I am proud to say that we are 10-strong this Season 7.”

Composing the UCAL are Philippine Christian University-Dasmariñas (PCU-D), University of Batangas (UB), Centro Escolar University (CEU), Olivarez College, Philippine Women’s University, Lyceum of the Philippines University-Batangas, Manila Central University, Diliman College, ICC, and WCC.

Diliman College will usher its fire off its hosting duty with a colorful street dance competition at the Paco Arena in Manila.

Then, the men’s and women’s volleyball tournaments will start on 19 October at the UB gymnasium with PCU-D and UB looking to defend their titles in the men’s and women’s divisions, respectively.

The men’s basketball tournament will start in January with powerhouse CEU gunning for a three-peat while PCU-D seeks to defend its title when the 3x3 competition opens in April.