Gov’t urged: Invest in tech, security experts

A think tank has called on the Philippine government to prioritize investments in technology and cybersecurity experts to effectively combat the rising tide of cybercrime in the country.

In a statement, the Stratbase ADR Institute argued that the government's focus on amending the SIM Card Registration Act is insufficient to address the root causes of cybercrime.

It also stressed that the proliferation of online scams is a direct result of the failure to implement and enforce existing regulations.

"Merely amending the SIM Card Registration Act, specifically by putting a cap on the number of SIMs any individual can own and register, is not enough to stop the nefarious activities of these scammers," said Stratbase president Prof. Dindo Manhit.

The Senate's proposed amendments to the SIM registration law, according to Manhit, will ultimately require more effective law enforcement.

The Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) also acknowledged the growing threat posed by cybercriminals, noting that they are increasingly using internet-based messaging platforms like Viber and Messenger to perpetrate their scams.

"Fraudsters are a threat not only to individuals but also to all business enterprises and government institutions," said DICT spokesperson Assistant Secretary Renato Paraiso. "This problem demands solutions that are deliberate and decisive, and this can be achieved by more effective enforcement rather than by adding to the list of items to enforce."

Data from the Philippine National Police (PNP) revealed a 21.8 percent increase in cybercrime cases in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. Additionally, American cybersecurity company Palo Alto Networks reported that the Philippines experienced the most cyberattacks in Southeast Asia in 2023.

The DICT's Secretary highlighted the significant shortage of cybersecurity experts in the Philippines, stating that there are only 200 Filipino experts compared to Singapore's 2,000.

The National Association of Data Protection Officers of the Philippines (NADPOP) estimates that the country needs approximately 180,000 cybersecurity professionals to adequately protect critical industries.