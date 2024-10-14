GOING FOR THE KILL: Red Lions see Pirates as prey

Games today:

(Filoil EcoOil Centre)

11 p.m. — Lyceum vs San Beda

2:30 p.m. — EAC vs Mapua

Defending champion San Beda University is looking at Lyceum of the Philippines University as its latest victim when they clash in Season 100 of the National Collegiate Athletic Association men’s basketball tournament today at the Filoil EcoOil Centre.

The Red Lions, who hold a 7-3 win-loss record, are currently on a four-game winning streak and hope to continue their momentum against the Pirates.

San Beda is coming off a convincing 76-65 win over Arellano University last Saturday.

But Lyceum doesn’t appear to be ripe for the picking as the Pirates are also fresh from a big win, a 91-68 demolition on Letran College last Friday.

Also aiming to fortify its hold in one of the top four spots is Mapua University, which also has a 7-3 record, going up against Emilio Aguinaldo College (EAC) at 2:30 p.m.

After a close 75-71 win over Jose Rizal University last Saturday, Cardinals head coach Randy Alcantara said they need to start strong in the game.

Mapua wants to complete a season sweep of the Generals, who have a 5-5 record, after a 69-66 win in the first round.

“As you said, effort and energy are really important in our system,” said Alcantara, who drew 19 points and nine rebounds from Yam Concepcion.

“EAC is also coming off a win. We saw how they came back in their last game and we saw that we need to be ready.”

As for EAC veteran King Gurtiza, who scored 21 points in their 78-70 victory of University of Perpetual Help System Dalta last Friday, he wants them to keep their heads in the game from start to finish.

“We know we can keep up with the top teams. We just need to be composed in the end,” Gurtiza said.

Yet eyes will be on San Beda, which drew a 20-point performance from Bismarck Lina against the Chiefs.

Lions head coach Yuri Escueta said they need to watch out for Lyceum’s high energy and defense.

The Pirates limited Letran to seven points in the fourth quarter during their match.

“They limited Letran in the fourth quarter so that’s something we need to prepare for,” Escueta said.

“We can’t ignore Lyceum’s energy and effort.”

The Red Lions will also parade Jomel Puno, whose presence is sure to create problems for their rivals.

As for Pirates head coach Gilbert Malabanan, they want to focus on their strengths and not let outside factors ruin their game.

“We need to follow and do the things we have control over. We are working on that in practice and so far, it’s going good,” Malabanan said.