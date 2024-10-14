Go provides aid to DavOr indigents

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go remains steadfast in his commitment to assist communities in need as he personally extended aid to the indigent residents of San Isidro, Davao Oriental on Saturday, 12 October.

In his speech, Go expressed his support for the residents, encouraging them to remain hopeful and resilient despite the economic challenges they are currently facing.

He emphasized that he, together with the local government of San Isidro, will continue to push for pro-poor measures to help ease the burdens of those in need, especially during these trying times.

Held at the Municipal Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office, Go and his Malasakit Team distributed essential items such as food packs, shirts, masks, vitamins and snacks to 1,000 residents. Selected beneficiaries also received bicycles, watches, shoes, cellphones and sports equipment like basketballs and volleyballs, bringing joy to the community.

The national government, in collaboration with the efforts of Mayor Angel Go, also provided financial assistance to help the residents with their immediate needs, further ensuring that basic support reaches those most vulnerable.

The senator acknowledged the efforts of Congressman Nelson Dayanghirang and Vice Governor Nelson Dayanghirang Jr., among others.