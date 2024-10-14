Globe Expands Its Reach in Zamboanga

Globe Telecom has completed the construction of four new towers and expanded 111 sites in Zamboanga City as part of its efforts to enhance the area’s network infrastructure, providing reliable and fast connectivity to support the local agri-tech and tourism industries.

With improved mobile and internet services, farmers can now access agri-tech solutions to optimize their operations. Tourists, on the other hand, can share their experiences in real time, boosting the city’s appeal as a travel destination.

“Our investment in Zamboanga City reflects our commitment to empowering communities through technology. By enhancing connectivity, we aim to drive economic growth, support local industries, and improve the quality of life for residents.

“We believe that digital transformation is key to unlocking the full potential of Zamboanga City and fostering a sustainable future,” said Joel Agustin, Globe's Senior Vice President and Head of Service Planning and Engineering.

Zamboanga del Sur, where Zamboanga City is located, is renowned for its fertile land, consistently producing crops such as rice, corn, coconut, and rubber.

The province relies heavily on its agri-fishery industry, which employs the majority of its residents.

Tourism is also a vital sector in Zamboanga City, featuring attractions like Pulacan Falls, Merloquet Falls, Puting Balas Sandbar, and Once Islas, which draw visitors.