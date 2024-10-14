Gensan secures historic near ₱4-B budget for 2025

General Santos City has approved its largest proposed budget in history, amounting to P3.726 billion for 2025. This marks a 19.02 percent increase over the previous year’s allocation of P3.131 billion.

In a statement, Gensan City Mayor Lorelie Pacquiao announced the approval of the budget by the Sanggunian, emphasizing the city's commitment to growth and development.

"We have passed to the Sanggunian the P3.7 billion annual budget in the exact amount of P3,726,853,461.53," Pacquiao said. "We have an increase of 19 percent from 2024, almost P600 million."

The budget was forwarded to the city council on Friday and approved by a majority decision, setting the stage for improved services in General Santos. The mayor assured residents that the increased funding will significantly contribute to the city's progress.

"Our Generals shall expect better services with our Amping, Edukar and other social services because it has been our primary goal to give what is really due to the residents," the mayor added.