Filipino boxing personages tell Casimero to shape up

Amid the revelry over Johnriel Casimero’s sensational first-round knockout win in Yokohama, Filipino boxing personages expressed the belief on Monday that the heavy-handed fighter has to shape up.

Moments after crushing Saul Sanchez of the United States on Sunday, Casimero downplayed his being unable to meet the contracted weight, adding that it was a non-title dight anyway.

Casimero said in a post-fight interview that in the event he fights for a world title, he will go the extra mile in making sure that he makes weight.

The three-division world champion failed to make the contracted 122-lb limit on the eve of his duel with Sanchez and his legions of fans — specially those who follow him on social media — brushed it of saying it was not such a big deal.

The fact that Casimero won convincingly is more than enough for the slight infraction, they said, not knowing that his perennial weight woes could affect his image.

Two-division world champion Gerry Peñalosa was among those who strongly suggested that Casimero should alter his mind set.

“He needs a strength and conditioning coach, nutritionist and an additional coach and adviser,” Peñalosa told DAILY TRIBUNE.

Peñalosa swears Casimero would even become better if he includes somebody who knows the business of boxing.

Casimero knocked down Sanchez twice before the Japanese referee called a halt to the scheduled 10-rounder after a right to the head staggered Sanchez.

Edito “Ala” Villamor, who fought for the world title twice and now a trainer in Cebu, admitted that Casimero put on a show of force.

“He fought well despite the short time that was given to him to recover but he just needs to focus during training and watch what he eats so he doesn’t bloat,” Villamor said.

“If he still has a goal in mind, he has to focus.”

Another Cebu-based cornerman was even more vocal.

“It was a great performance. He showed a lot of power and he was oozing with confidence knowing that he was capable of knocking his opponent out.”