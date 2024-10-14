'Equal opportunity' employer empowers women, LGBTQ+

AboitizPower Corporation (AboitizPower) has highlighted the importance of being an equal opportunity employer that evaluates employees based on merit and performance, regardless of sexual orientation, gender identity, or other status.

Corinne Patron, AboitizPower's SAVP for Talent Attraction, emphasized the company's commitment to meritocracy and equal opportunity for development, upskilling and promotion.

Patron's remarks were made during the launch of the "Census on Women in Executive Leadership Teams in Philippine Publicly Listed Companies," an initiative spearheaded by the Philippine Women's Economic Network (PhilWEN) and the Philippine Business Coalition for Women Empowerment (PBCWE).

The census found that from 2020 to 2022, the number of women in executive leadership teams in Philippine publicly listed companies increased to 40 percent. At AboitizPower, women comprise 37 percent of executive leadership and 35 percent of the managerial pool.

Patron acknowledged that the power industry is traditionally male-dominated but emphasized AboitizPower's efforts to attract and develop female talent. The company has implemented initiatives such as POWERTalk and BABAEngineer to showcase the success and potential of women in the industry.

POWERTalk is a platform that features employee experiences, including testimonies on diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging (DEIB). BABAEngineer, a portmanteau of the words "babae" (woman) and "engineer," is an integrated marketing campaign highlighting the company's female engineers.

AboitizPower also prioritizes work-life balance for its employees, especially working mothers, through its flexible work arrangement policy. This enables a hybrid work environment for roles that allow such arrangements.

Francis Cruz, AboitizPower Talent Attraction manager, discussed DEIB in the workplace at an event hosted by the non-profit community Philippine Financial & Inter-Industry Pride (PFIP).

Cruz stressed that AboitizPower has embedded gender diversity into its culture by implementing strategies and policies that promote equality and inclusivity. The company highlights the success of all its team members, including LGBTQIA+ colleagues, through initiatives like POWERTalk and partnerships with academic institutions.

In 2019, AboitizPower launched its Diversity and Inclusion campaign to raise awareness, promote respect, and celebrate individuality. This led to the development of a DEIB policy in 2023.

AboitizPower also extended HMO coverage to domestic partners, whether common-law or same-sex, supporting and valuing all forms of families and relationships.

These initiatives demonstrate AboitizPower's commitment to creating a workplace where everyone feels valued, respected and supported.